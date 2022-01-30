People can be seen hugging outside the Te Atatu church where emergency services have responded to a serious incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

People could be seen hugging and crying outside a West Auckland church this afternoon after emergency services were called to a serious incident there.

The incident, which happened at Church Unlimited on Te Atatu Rd in Glendene, was first reported at 10.17am.

WorkSafe told the Herald it was aware of the incident and making enquiries to "determine our next steps"

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene while a St John manager and an intensive care paramedic also attended.

The fire service had also responded, she said. All other queries would need to be referred to police, she said.

A photographer who was at the scene around 1.30pm said several people were outside the church hugging and crying.

Police were also at the scene and what appeared to be a funeral director.