Operation Mexted: Police bust alleged drug-smuggling ring across Auckland, Waikato

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Guns seized through Operation Mexted, a police investigation into a transnational organised criminal cell. Photo / New Zealand Police

Police have busted an alleged international drug-smuggling ring, arresting 11 people and seizing nearly $1 million in cash and a haul of guns stashed in an Auckland Airbnb.

Operation Mexted was a joint investigation between the National Organised Crime Group and Customs. It has been running for five months

