“Midway through Saturday and the latter part of the day, we have our next weather system approaching,” she said.
On Saturday, winds will start to increase in speed for the South Island and the lower North Island.
“The real weather really comes in on Sunday, where we’re seeing that heavy rain moving into Sunday. That heavy rain arrives over the western part of the South Island, and then continues to make its way up the island throughout Sunday.”
She said the rain would arrive in central New Zealand by the end of Sunday.