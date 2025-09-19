Advertisement
School holiday weather: Parts of New Zealand in for strong wind, heavy rain

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService Severe Weather Warning: September 19th-21st. Video / MetService

The school holidays are off to a rocky start with severe gales and downpours forecast as a new storm approaches, with Sunday set to bear the worst.

Niwa has warned that an atmospheric river is expected to hit the country in the coming days, bringing heavy rainfall.

MetService

