“She’d had some scans, ticked some initial boxes. We were really confident with how she was tracking and then the final part was just getting through a few physical boxes, the contact side of it, to tick that – and unfortunately she didn’t,” Christie told RNZ.
The Black Ferns are set to compete against Canada in the World Cup semi-final this weekend.
It is set to kick off at 6am NZT tomorrow at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol.
South Africa’s Aimee Barrett-Theron will referee the semi-final.
Flanker Jorja Miller, 21, will also miss the match due to a hamstring injury.
Team officials have been coy about the injury since Miller left the field in the 46th minute of the Ferns’ quarter-final victory over South Africa.
When asked at a press conference on Thursday morning (NZT) about Miller’s injury and the likelihood of a return to the side, coach Allan Bunting said the flanker had “requested privacy around the injury”.
