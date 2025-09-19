Amy du Plessis during a New Zealand Black Ferns training. Photo / Getty Images

The pair’s engagement appears to have taken place at the Alexandra Park View Point in Bath, England.

In a post to her Instagram story, the 26-year-old said, “One dream ends and another comes true, love you Kaleb”.

Du Plessis was set to return to competition in the quarter-final, but assistant coach Tony Christie said she could not pass the final fitness tests after a shoulder injury in the tournament opener.

“She’d had some scans, ticked some initial boxes. We were really confident with how she was tracking and then the final part was just getting through a few physical boxes, the contact side of it, to tick that – and unfortunately she didn’t,” Christie told RNZ.

The Black Ferns are set to compete against Canada in the World Cup semi-final this weekend.

It is set to kick off at 6am NZT tomorrow at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol.

South Africa’s Aimee Barrett-Theron will referee the semi-final.

Flanker Jorja Miller, 21, will also miss the match due to a hamstring injury.

Team officials have been coy about the injury since Miller left the field in the 46th minute of the Ferns’ quarter-final victory over South Africa.

When asked at a press conference on Thursday morning (NZT) about Miller’s injury and the likelihood of a return to the side, coach Allan Bunting said the flanker had “requested privacy around the injury”.

