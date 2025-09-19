Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Black Ferns star Amy du Plessis celebrates engagement with Kaleb Talamahina

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Black Ferns battle injuries in England World Cup semi-finals. Video / NZ Herald

Black Ferns midfielder Amy du Plessis has revealed the exciting news of her engagement after a devastating injury ruled her out of the World Cup.

Du Plessis announced her partner, Kaleb Talamahina, popped the question on Instagram today.

The post shared multiple pictures of the happy couple with the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save