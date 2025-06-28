Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pensioner speaks out after charge dropped in Ponsonby CEO road rage case

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Steven Price, 74, can't understand why police ever charged him in connection with an alleged road rage attack involving a Ponsonby chief executive and a $430,000 supercar. Photo / Dean Purcell

Steven Price, 74, can't understand why police ever charged him in connection with an alleged road rage attack involving a Ponsonby chief executive and a $430,000 supercar. Photo / Dean Purcell

A pensioner allegedly attacked by a Ponsonby chief executive in a road rage incident involving a $430,000 supercar says he feels intense relief after police dropped their prosecution against him.

However, he can’t understand why he was ever charged and says the experience has been extremely distressing for him

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand