Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police upgrade charges against Ponsonby CEO in $430,000 supercar road-rage case

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Ponsonby CEO appeared in the North Shore District Court in connection with an alleged road-rage incident involving a 73-year-old pensioner.

The Ponsonby CEO appeared in the North Shore District Court in connection with an alleged road-rage incident involving a 73-year-old pensioner.

A Ponsonby CEO accused of attacking a pensioner in a road-rage incident involving a $430,000 supercar could now face up to three years in prison after police upgraded his charge.

But the successful businessman maintains his innocence and the case will go to trial later this year.

The CEO is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand