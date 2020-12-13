Penny Gaylor: New inner-city premises welcomed

Penny Gaylor.

Last week was an auspicious final council meeting for the year as it was our first council meeting in our new chambers at 100 Cuba St.

Four years ago when I was first elected to Greater Wellington Regional Council, we had our first (and my only) council meeting in the chambers at the GWRC offices in Shed 39 at the Wellington Port.

Soon after was the Kaikoura earthquake which resulted in a lot of damage to Shed 39.

The chamber was immediately commandeered for staff desk space, and our council meetings happened in other chambers around the region for some months, and then in the Westpac stadium, and for the last couple of years at the temporary offices on Walter St.

Now we have a new and permanent home which brings together the staff still in Shed 39 and those vacated to Walter St.

And you are welcome to visit us, and to attend our council and committee meetings.

Expressing the shared sentiment of my councillor colleagues, we give a huge thanks to the dedicated team who have made the new offices in inner-city Wellington.

100 Cuba St marks a turning point in our growth as an organisation and will better enable our staff to work together again under one roof.

For us on the Kāpiti Coast we can be especially proud of the stunning art that features in our chamber, woven and carved by Kāpiti Coast artists.

The left-hand panel is by Elaine Bevan, Ngati Toa Rangatira, Ngati Raukawa.

The middle panel is by Hermann Salzmann, Ngati Toa Rangatira, Ngati Raukawa, Ngati Koota.

The right-hand panel is by Kohai Grace, Ngati Toa Rangatira, Ngati Raukawa, Te Ati Awa ki Whakarongotai, Ngati Porou.

Titled Tupuanuku, Tupuarangi, this artwork uses two stars of Matariki to portray the theme of growth, elevation, and prosperity of all descendants of Ranginui and Papatuanuku.

Important to this central theme is the collaboration of its three artists whose work interweaves and connects people with te taiao, the natural world.

The underpinning message is the collective responsibility we all have for the care and protection of our natural environment.

I think that message will help guide us in our debate and deliberations around our council table to ensure we remain true and fixed to the core function of regional council which is to protect the environment.