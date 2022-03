Police at the scene of the crash at Tangiteroria, on SH14, west of Whangārei, yesterday morning. Photo / Tania Whyte

The man who died after being hit by a car on SH14 at Tangiteroria yesterday has now been named.

He was Derek Morgan, aged 60, from Dargaville. It appeared he was crossing the road when he was struck by a car travelling east towards Whangārei at about 8am yesterday.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he died at the scene, where the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.