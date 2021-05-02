Pedestrian struck on SH2 Ōpōtiki - motorists told to delay travel

A pedestrian has been struck on SH2 in Ōpōtiki early this morning. Image / Google

A pedestrian has been struck on a highway in the Bay of Plenty - part of which has now been closed as a result.

Police said they were told of a crash involving a pedestrian on Waiōeka Rd in Ōpōtiki just before 5am.

Officers from the Serious Crash Unit and Fire and Emergency NZ staff have been called to the scene.

The condition of the pedestrian or anyone else who was involved in the crash is not yet known.

SH2 OPOTIKI-WAIOEKA - ROAD CLOSED - 6:00AM

Due to serious crash approx 6km south of Opotiki, #SH2 is closed btwn Opotiki & Waioeka Gorge and likely to remain closed for some time as NZ Police undertake a crash investigation. Delay your journey: https://t.co/ryDmkCZAXo ^tp pic.twitter.com/hUUNO0pWXq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 2, 2021

Motorists in the area are being told to delay their journeys as part of the State Highway 2 Ōpōtiki-Waiōeka has been closed as authorities work at the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert on its social media pages early this morning saying SH2 between Ōpōtiki and Waiōeka Gorge has been closed due to a serious crash about 6km south of Ōpōtiki.

"(The area) is likely to remain closed for some time as NZ Police undertake a crash investigation," NZTA said.