The incident happened on Jellicoe Rd, Manurewa, about 2.30pm. Photo / Google

30 May, 2021

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in South Auckland.

Police were called just before 2.30pm to a crash on Jellicoe Rd in Manurewa.

"It appears that a pedestrian was hit by a car and the car left the scene," police said.

"The pedestrian received serious injuries."