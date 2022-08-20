Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Albany, Auckland

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash in Albany tonight.

Emergency services are responding to the scene at the intersection of the Albany Highway and Oteha Valley Rd after reports a person had been hit by a car just after 10pm.

Police said the victim has been seriously injured.

The road is closed as a result of the crash and diversions are in place.

Motorists in the area are being advised to avoid the area, if possible, find alternative routes or delay travel.