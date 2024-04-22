A pedestrian was located by a ride-share driver in Wellington on Sunday morning following a suspected hit-and-run.

Sergeant Shaun Taiaki of Wellington road policing said the person was located at the intersection of Kaiwharawhara and Old Porirua Rds between 4.45am and 5.45am on Sunday.

Taiaki said the pedestrian was “transported to hospital with moderate to serious injuries consistent with a crash”.

“We have since spoken with the person located and enquiries are ongoing to determine what occurred.”

Police are wanting to speak with a ride-share driver that located and transported the pedestrian to their home address, where they were then transported to hopspital.

Anyone that witnessed a collision, has any footage from the area on Sunday morning, or saw any activitu that may be related to the incident is asked to contact police via the 105 service and reference event number P058496143.