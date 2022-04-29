The victim was left with critical injuries and taken to Auckland City Hospital where he died on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Police have laid manslaughter charges against two teenagers after the death of a young man in central Auckland early on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 2.35am on Sunday near the intersection of Customs St East and Commerce St and involved a vehicle and pedestrian, police said.

Police said at the time the vehicle involved left the scene of the incident but was located later.

Police have charged two 18-year-olds, a man and woman, with manslaughter in connection with the death.

The woman has also been charged with three counts of assault.

Both were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

"While police have laid charges over this matter, we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the lead-up to it," police said.

"Police would particularly appeal to anyone in the area with video or dashcam footage to come forward."

• Anyone with information that can assist the investigation has been asked to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 220424/0296.