Pedestrian hit, seriously injured on SH2 in Central Hawke's Bay

Police and St John are attending a serious crash near Otane in CHB. Photo NZME

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on SH2 in Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Otane about 4.25pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person had been seriously injured.

"The road is closed and traffic management is in place," she said.

"There are diversions in place north of the crash site advising heavy vehicles to use Te Aute Trust Road and light vehicles to use Te Onepu Road. All vehicles south of the crash site are being diverted at College Road."

The highway is expected to be closed for sometime.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said they were called at 4.25pm.

An ambulance and two other St John vehicles have attended.

