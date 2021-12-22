Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Taupō overnight, motorbiker critically injured after Weymouth crash

The pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Broadlands Road this morning. Photo / Google Maps

A pedestrian has died in Taupō and a motorcyclist is in a critical condition in Auckland after two crashes overnight.

Emergency services were called to a crash after a car hit a pedestrian in Broadlands Rd in Taupō about 1.15am.

The man died at the scene.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner and are appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of a man walking on Broadlands Rd between midnight and 1.30am, a police media statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote P049046921.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle rider is in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital after the bike collided with a ute.

The crash happened on Damian Way in Weymouth just after 11pm and the rider was on a stolen motorbike.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and road closures were in place for a time.