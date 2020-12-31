Pedestrian critically injured in downtown Auckland as second crash shuts off Great South Rd

A vehicle crashed into a power pole on Great South Rd early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A pedestrian is in hospital after being critically injured when they were struck by a car in downtown Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to the bottom of Victoria St West, near Victoria Park, shortly before 2am after reports that a car had hit a pedestrian.

Police confirmed the victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital - understood to be Auckland City Hospital - in an ambulance.

"The circumstances of the crash are being investigated," a spokeswoman said.

The incident came as revellers gathered in downtown Auckland for the usual New Year's Eve celebrations and the countdown to midnight.

Video footage captured after the crash shows police officers searching a red car as another officer speaks to a man nearby.

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were struck by a vehicle on Victoria St West (above) overnight. Image / Google

A cordon was put up at the site and the area was blocked off as emergency services worked at the scene.

Meanwhile, a serious crash has closed off a section of a busy road in Ōtāhuhu, South Auckland.

Motorists are being told to avoid a section of Great South Rd - between Māngere Rd and Nelson St - which has been closed off due to a crash about 7.45am.

Emergency services responded to the scene after reports that a vehicle had smashed into a power pole.

"The sole occupant of the vehicle suffered serious injuries," police said.

GREAT SOUTH RD, OTAHUHU - ROAD CLOSED - 9:30AM

Due to an earlier serious crash a section of Great South Rd, between Mangere Rd and Nelson St, is now CLOSED. Avoid this route or allow extra time for a short detour. ^TP pic.twitter.com/SoTLClaowB — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) December 31, 2020

The area remains closed as of 9.30am.

Auckland Transport authorities issued an alert telling drivers: "Avoid this route or allow extra time for a short detour."