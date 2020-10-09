Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Pay dirt: The lucky landowners cashing in on City Rail Link payouts

9 minutes to read

Members of the public get their first look inside the City Rail Link tunnels last November. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Ben Leahy
By:

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Taxpayers have so far forked out almost $170 million to buy central Auckland land needed for the City Rail Link metro, including payouts for essentially worthless underground land.

The big cash splash went mostly towards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.