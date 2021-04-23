Website of the Year

Pauline Tai's 18-year P addiction - and how she came back from the brink

7 minutes to read
After a 19-year addiction to meth she has now transformed her life’s purpose to ‘Healing Whanau from Meth’. After a long time suffering from this ngāngara and coming out on the other side, she is now devoting every minute of her life to helping heal others, using her past trauma and experiences to heal future generations.

Cira Olivier
Multimedia journalist

Pauline Tai used to do whatever it took to get her hit.

If she wasn't using meth, the mum of three and grandmother of six was selling it to fund the habit and get by.

