Patron reportedly stabbed at Hastings bar

Concerns over the rise of youth gangs, Hurricane Ian rips through Florida and speed changes on the way for more than 1600 Auckland roads in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Concerns over the rise of youth gangs, Hurricane Ian rips through Florida and speed changes on the way for more than 1600 Auckland roads in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Friday night at a downtown Hastings bar and gaming lounge has turned violent after a patron was reportedly stabbed.

Details of the attack remain scant but the incident is understood to have happened at Zabeels Sports Bar and TAB in King St North shortly before 7pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a stabbing at an address on the street but could not immediately provide further details.

A man working at Zabeels declined to comment and hung up when contacted by the Herald.

A worker at a restaurant across the road said an ambulance had taken someone to hospital about 7pm and police remained at the scene about half an hour later.

The worker understood the victim was taken from the pokie lounge into the ambulance.

The Herald has sought comment from St John and further details from police.

More to come.