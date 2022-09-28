Police want to make contact with the mystery woman. Photo / File

Police want to make contact with the mystery woman. Photo / File

Police want to speak to a woman who may have filmed a man getting stabbed after leaving a Wellington bar at the weekend.

The man left a bar on Courtney Place about 4.10am on Sunday and had an altercation with a group of "unknown people", Detective Sergeant Grant Carroll said in a statement.

He was stabbed and suffered a serious injury, and remains in Wellington Hospital in a stable condition.

"Police have been reviewing CCTV footage in the area, and we believe there was a woman who was filming the incident," Carroll said.

"She is not involved in any way but we would like to speak with her as we believe she may be able to assist our investigation."

Police have CCTV footage of the woman but would like to appeal to her or anyone who knows her to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220925/5037.

"Police are following lines of enquiry in relation to this incident and encourage anyone who has any information relating to this matter to contact police on the above information."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.