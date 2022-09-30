Patron reportedly stabbed and seriously injured at Hastings bar, one in custody

Concerns over the rise of youth gangs, Hurricane Ian rips through Florida and speed changes on the way for more than 1600 Auckland roads in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Friday night at a downtown Hastings bar and gaming lounge has turned violent after a patron was reportedly stabbed.

One person is in custody after the alleged attack, understood to have happened at Zabeels Sports Bar and TAB in King St North shortly before 7pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a stabbing at an address on the street.

A man working at Zabeels declined to comment and hung up when contacted by the Herald.

A worker at a restaurant across the road said an ambulance had taken someone to hospital about 7pm and police remained at the scene about half an hour later.

The worker understood the victim was taken from the pokie lounge into the ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another was in custody.

"Inquiries are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this."

A Hawke's Bay Today staffer said a police car remained at the scene shortly after 8pm.

There is no cordon and the street remains packed with cars and diners on what is already a busy Friday night.

The Herald has sought comment from St John.