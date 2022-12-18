Patient evacuated from Mount Cheeseman with moderate injuries

Landscape of the gravel road leading up the Mt Cheeseman Ski Field. Photo / Getty Images

Landscape of the gravel road leading up the Mt Cheeseman Ski Field. Photo / Getty Images

One person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter after an incident at Mount Cheeseman in Canterbury today.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John told the Herald that they responded to an incident after 11am today.

One ambulance, one rapid response unit, one first response unit and one helicopter attended.

One patient with moderate injuries was transported to Christchurch Hospital via helicopter.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they responded to assist St John, initially dispatching seven trucks.

- More to come.