The Eagle watched the bike leave the motorway and tracked it to an address on Panama Rd, Mt Wellington.

Police were met at the gate by the alleged rider, who took them to a shed where the alleged suspect motorcycle was parked. The bike was impounded for six months, along with another bike, which had “multiple alerts” for fleeing police.

Police arrested the alleged rider — a 45-year-old patched Head Hunters gang member — who was summoned to the Auckland District Court.

The man would face charges of failing to stop and dangerous driving.