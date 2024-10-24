Pasifika style wins photo award

“Each portfolio is a study of an individual’s settings, and the settings of those in front of the camera,” Frankham said.

“In the judging room we engage in technical discussions, but interestingly, final decisions often come down to questions of what function photography has in our environment and society.

“Each frame is a photographer’s attempt to describe the world in front of them — a real image of Aotearoa, and a reflection of who we are as a nation.”

The overall winner, crowned NZ Geo Photographer of the Year went to Joe Harrison, a part-time photographer and freshwater specialist at Christchurch City Council.

“Photographs can be high-impact and make a point emphatically, or they can act upon us in a more subtle and poetic way,” said Frankham.

“Joe’s images fall into that second category. They’re quiet. They benefit from the soft Canterbury light, the big spaces and an intimate connection with his subjects.”

Harrison’s photo story on duck shooting on Te Waihora Lake Ellesmere is a testament to patience, care and ‘slow’ story telling. His efforts, in addition to the prestigious title, netted him $1000 cash.

Every category winner showed skill and tenacity in achieving their result, all recognised by the judges.

The New Zealand public had their say too, voting on the finalists for the Ockham Residential People’s Choice award, won this year by Te Rawhitiroa Bosch for his portrait of Māori Land Court Judge Alan Thomas.

All the winners are reproduced in the November/December issue of New Zealand Geographic magazine, on sale now, and at www.nzgeo.com/photo/









