Pasifika Festival 2021 right back on track

Site crew staffers Hendrix Amani (left) and Tim Brebner at Mt Smart. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Pasifika, one of the most popular and lively events in the Auckland calendar, will be back this weekend for the first time since 2018 and for the first time at Mt Smart Stadium.

There is much anticipation for the festival this year, running tomorrow and Sunday, says Richard Clark of Auckland Unlimited, after the last two events were cancelled due to the Christchurch shootings of 2019 and the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

"It's an iconic event that celebrates our wonderful Pacific communities and brings together family, friends and communities," said Clark.

"Pasifika is a must-attend event if you want to experience the sights, sounds and flavours of the Pacific. There will be fantastic performances, vibrant costumes and delicious food."

Eight villages featuring nine Pacific Island nations will showcase the food, crafts, music, dancing and culture from Aotearoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Niue, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu and, new for this year, the Fale Pasifika Village that will host Hawai'i and Kiribati.

Thousands are expected for the festival that will only go ahead under Covid alert level 1. Travel by public transport is advised.

The outlook is for high humidity with the slight chance of a shower and moderate northerly breezes.