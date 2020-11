Photo / NZH

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash between a motorbike and a car in Canterbury.

The crash happened on Omihi Road (SH1) in Greta Valley, Hurunui at about 7.50am.

A police spokesperson said the road is blocked and there are no detours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road, if possible or expect delays.

"Further information will be provided when it becomes available."

A St John spokesman referred a request for comment to police.