Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Part of Christchurch's Grahams Road closed after car hits power pole

Quick Read

The crash happened at the corner of Grahams Rd and Rubens Place. Photo / CTOC

NZ Herald

Part of a busy Christchurch road will be closed until 9pm tonight after a car struck a power pole.

The crash happened on Grahams Rd at Rubens Place in Burnside at about 2pm.

Grahams Rd is currently closed to all traffic from Memorial Ave heading east.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said travel westbound through to Memorial Ave is still allowed.

"This closure will be in place until approximately 9pm this evening as a power needs to be replaced."

Read More