Part of Christchurch's Grahams Road closed after car hits power pole

The crash happened at the corner of Grahams Rd and Rubens Place. Photo / CTOC

Part of a busy Christchurch road will be closed until 9pm tonight after a car struck a power pole.

The crash happened on Grahams Rd at Rubens Place in Burnside at about 2pm.

Grahams Rd is currently closed to all traffic from Memorial Ave heading east.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said travel westbound through to Memorial Ave is still allowed.

"This closure will be in place until approximately 9pm this evening as a power needs to be replaced."