Part of Christchurch's Grahams Road closed after car hits power pole

Part of a busy Christchurch road will be closed until 9pm tonight after a car struck a power pole.
The crash happened on Grahams Rd at Rubens Place in Burnside at about 2pm.
Grahams Rd is currently closed to all traffic from Memorial Ave heading east.
A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said travel westbound through to Memorial Ave is still allowed.
"This closure will be in place until approximately 9pm this evening as a power needs to be replaced."
