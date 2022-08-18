July 23 2022 | A protest organised by Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition caused chaos. Video / Supplied / Michael Craig

July 23 2022 | A protest organised by Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition caused chaos. Video / Supplied / Michael Craig

Thousands of Wellington students and office staff have been given the option to work remotely ahead of major protests in the capital next week.

The city council's incident management team has been stood up and police are monitoring the situation.

Council staff have been advised to avoid central Wellington early next week while tertiary students have been given leave to study remotely.

The Freedoms & Rights Coalition, which is behind next week's Parliament protests, has released details on social media outlining a road map of their "great Kiwi roadtrip" from each end of the country starting tomorrow in the deep south at 8am.

Protesters will converge into one at Parliament on Tuesday, almost six months on from when the 23-day anti-mandate occupation there was brought to a violent and fiery end.

The coalition has said it will host a "people's court" on Parliament's steps for "crimes against Kiwis".

Timed to coincide when Parliament is sitting, the protest organisers say they intend to present a vote of no confidence and challenge the Opposition to call for the same before forcing a snap election.

Those travelling from the South Island have been told to picket in Picton if they don't have pre-purchased ferry tickets.

Marlborough District mayor John Leggett said the council has been working with police.

He said people should only travel if it was essential considering the devastating wild weather lashing the top of the South Island

"We've got a lot of road closures and we've got a community that's under a bit of pressure."

Leggett said he respected the right to protest.

"As long as people are acting within the law, then we have to go with it."

Anti-mandate protestors pitched tents outside parliament in 23-day occupation of parliament grounds which came to a violent end. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In Wellington, mayor Andy Foster agreed with Leggett but questioned the justification of this latest protest.

"It seems to be a celebration of February's occupation – the reasons for which have now passed. Many of the restrictions they were protesting against have now been removed."

Foster said the council's incident management team has been stood up and is liaising with police and other agencies ahead of the protest.

Council staff have been advised to avoid the protest site if possible and have been given the option to work from home.

At this stage, Victoria University's Pipitea campus will remain on Tuesday.

"Staff and students have been informed so that they can decide whether to work and study remotely if they prefer," a spokesperson said.

February's protest temporarily closed the campus and resulted in Vic Books shutting up shop for good.

Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said its security team continuously monitored all activity which could affect staff and visitors to Parliament.

"When necessary, security will liaise with police and additional measures will be put in place to ensure the safety and security of everyone at Parliament."

Police were aware of this latest protest activity planned in Wellington and have been in communication with organisers to discuss potential routes and plans, a spokesperson said.

"Police recognise the lawful right to protest. We also recognise the rights of the public to go about their lawful business.

"We will monitor and respond to the situation accordingly."

Last month, a mass rally and march brought Auckland's Southern Motorway to a standstill when demonstrators unexpectedly walked a stretch of the busy state highway, catching motorists by surprise.

Hundreds of protesters marched up an on ramp and on to the motorway, at one stage bringing traffic to a halt in both directions and leading to queues stretching back kilometres.

Four people, including Brian and Hannah Tamaki, were sent traffic infringement notices and fined $250 for walking on the motorway.