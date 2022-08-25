A 'judge' presided over the mock trial, complete with the garb and gavel. Photo / George Heard

Despite concerns of a possible Parliament occupation 2.0, this week's anti-government protest wrapped up within hours and left the lawn intact.

The protest, attended by thousands, dissipated shortly after a "guilty verdict" was reached by the "jury" of protesters on "crimes against humanity" allegedly committed by the Government.

Police, together with the Wellington City Council, had blocked off roads around Parliament and enforced parking restrictions in the fear the protest would morph into another 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds, as was seen six months ago.

But by mid-afternoon, Parliament grounds had cleared and just the odd protester could be seen with flags furled, heading for the train station or grabbing a meal with their kids.

Protesters at Parliament, 23 August, 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On today's In the Loop podcast, hosts Cheree Kinnear and Katie Harris discuss what it was like covering both events and how they differed.

Kinnear was on the ground during both protests and said they went into Tuesday having no idea what to expect.

While one researcher said the protest had some darker undertones, on the scene Kinnear said the rally was a stark contrast to the situation earlier this year.

As well as this, she said the protest was met at Parliament by counter-protesters and the interaction was relatively peaceful.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster watched the protest via CCTV cameras and from council offices earlier this week, which had a sweeping view of the city.

"The protesters did what they said they would do. They kept to script and police have liaised with Brian Tamaki's people and everything went according to what we've been promised.

Police estimated 1500 people took part in the protest - much lower than organiser Brian Tamaki's claim of between 5000-6000.

No arrests were made or trespass notices issued. Road closures were lifted at 6pm.

"We are very pleased with how people conducted themselves," Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said.

Around 250 people were arrested on Parliament grounds between Wednesday, February 9 and the violent end of the occupation on March 2.