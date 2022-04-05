Parliament protest clean-up costs tipped to top $1m

The cost of cleaning up after the 23-day occupation at Parliament is tipped to surpass $1 million.
The protest camp, which originated in opposition to vaccine mandates and wider Covid-19 restrictions, came to a violent end on March 2 after police moved in.
As protesters retreated fires were lit across Parliament grounds, including on the playground.
Once the camp was cleared it took several days for heavy machinery to clear rubbish and debris left on the lawn, which needs to be resown.
Figures provided to the Herald show the estimated cost of clean-up and restoration works to be $960,000. This does not include any contingency nor internal costs, meaning it is likely to swell above $1m.
Those figures include $130,000 to $160,000 to repair the Parliament playground, with the major cost of replacing rubber matting destroyed in the fires. The slide remains intact.
Read More
- Covid 19 Omicron: Parliament protesters speak about ...
- Parliament protest: Cannabis seedlings found in rose ...
- Parliament protest: Security increased before possible ...
- Covid 19 anti vaccine mandate Parliament protest: Policing ...
- Parliament occupation: Wellington police planning for ...
- Where are the promised inquiries into the Parliament ...
Other major costs include $120,000 to restore the lawn.
Other costs not included are plans to redesign Parliament grounds to dissuade any future such occupations, including building a fence.
The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) recently announced it would investigate the policing of the anti-vaccine mandate protests.
Nearly 1900 complaints had been received - many from individuals who were not present at the protests but had concerns.
National has been calling for a bigger inquiry, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has so far rejected.
During the protest, Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard was criticised over tactics he employed, including turning sprinklers on and playing music and intermittent messages over loudspeakers.
Police said they did not support those choices, and information provided to the Herald shows Mallard never received any official advice on taking those actions.
It cost $2750.39 to hire speakers, and sprinklers were left on for a 19-hour period.