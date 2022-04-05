Parliament protest clean-up costs tipped to top $1m

The planning and clean-up of Parliament grounds began the day after police cleared protesters off the site. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The planning and clean-up of Parliament grounds began the day after police cleared protesters off the site. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The cost of cleaning up after the 23-day occupation at Parliament is tipped to surpass $1 million.

The protest camp, which originated in opposition to vaccine mandates and wider Covid-19 restrictions, came to a violent end on March 2 after police moved in.

As protesters retreated fires were lit across Parliament grounds, including on the playground.

Once the camp was cleared it took several days for heavy machinery to clear rubbish and debris left on the lawn, which needs to be resown.

Figures provided to the Herald show the estimated cost of clean-up and restoration works to be $960,000. This does not include any contingency nor internal costs, meaning it is likely to swell above $1m.

Police officers in front of burning tents on day 23 of the Covid-19 Convoy protest at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Those figures include $130,000 to $160,000 to repair the Parliament playground, with the major cost of replacing rubber matting destroyed in the fires. The slide remains intact.

Other major costs include $120,000 to restore the lawn.

Other costs not included are plans to redesign Parliament grounds to dissuade any future such occupations, including building a fence.

The planning and clean up of Parliament grounds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) recently announced it would investigate the policing of the anti-vaccine mandate protests.

Nearly 1900 complaints had been received - many from individuals who were not present at the protests but had concerns.

National has been calling for a bigger inquiry, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has so far rejected.

The planning and clean-up of Parliament grounds began the day after police cleared protesters off the site. Photo / Mark Mitchell

During the protest, Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard was criticised over tactics he employed, including turning sprinklers on and playing music and intermittent messages over loudspeakers.

Police said they did not support those choices, and information provided to the Herald shows Mallard never received any official advice on taking those actions.

It cost $2750.39 to hire speakers, and sprinklers were left on for a 19-hour period.