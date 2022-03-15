Parliament grounds reopening to public after anti-mandate protest left them trashed

The ceremony at Parliament. Photo / Claire Trevett

Parliament grounds are reopening to the public after the 23-day-long occupation ended in a riot which saw them trashed and set ablaze.

The grounds have been closed for two weeks after a massive police operation on March 2 evicted the hundreds of anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protesters from the lawn and surrounding streets.

Hundreds of people have been arrested for clashing with police and refusing to leave and seven police officers were hospitalised after protesters hurled bricks, fire extinguishers and unidentifiable liquid on them.

A Te Whakapiki Mōuri – a ceremony about reawakening the life force of the tūpuna whenua (ancestral lands) of the iwi - will be held in front of Parliament from 7.45am.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard and Te Ātiawa Taranaki are holding the ceremony.

Representatives from police, parliamentary security, and politicians are among those gathered including Labour's Kelvin Davis, Meka Whaitiri and Willie Jackson, and National MP Shane Reti.

Grant Robertson is acknowledging the local iwi and Rahui Papa from the Kingitanga.

He said the last three weeks of her protest were the hardest he has known as a politician "and I'm in the Labour Party."

Some students from nearby schools are also at the event - Robertson noted they were cut off from their schools. He said the hardest thing he had watched was students being escorted from the railway station to their schools by security guards, some being spat on.

"No New Zealand school children should have to go through that. Welcome back."