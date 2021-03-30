Paremoremo stabbing: Victim serious but stable; investigation ongoing

An inmate at Paremoremo maximum-security prison is today in a serious but stable condition after he was stabbed in or around the neck area yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig

An inmate at Paremoremo maximum-security prison is today in a serious but stable condition after he was stabbed in or around the neck area yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig

An inmate at New Zealand's most dangerous prison is making a slow recovery after being stabbed yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Paremoremo Prison about 11.20am on Tuesday.

The inmate was airlifted by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

The Herald understands the man, aged in his 20s, was stabbed in or near the neck.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Bergin of the Waitematā CIB today said they were continuing to investigate but no charges had yet been laid.

"The person was transported to Auckland City Hospital where, after undergoing surgery yesterday afternoon, they are in a serious but stable condition.

"No charges have been laid at this stage and we are still conducting inquiries into the circumstances of what has occurred."

Prison director David Pattinson told the Herald yesterday that staff immediately intervened and secured the alleged perpetrators and provided first aid to the victim.

"Corrections will also carry out a full investigation, and will ensure all evidence, including CCTV footage, is provided to police."

Pattinson said violence in prison was not tolerated.

"And anyone who resorts to this behaviour will be held to account, including facing criminal charges.

"Our staff manage some of New Zealand's most dangerous people in a complex and challenging environment."

Pattinson said over 75 per cent of the prison population had convictions for violence in their offending histories.