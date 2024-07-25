Advertisement
Parasite control in sheep the focus for Beef and Lamb New Zealand seminar

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
Quick Read
Gisborne and Wairoa farmers will get to hear the latest on parasite control in sheep at a seminar at Waerenga-o-Kuri on August 7, and in Wairoa the following day. Photo / NZME

Beef and Lamb New Zealand will stage another Farming for Profit seminar in the district in the second week of August.

The seminar will focus on parasite control in sheep, and is called The New Era of Sheep Performance – Adapting to Drench Resistance and Parasite Challenge.

“Drench resistance seems to be showing up everywhere,” said Beef and Lamb New Zealand’s Mark Harris.

“It’s putting sheep performance at risk and farmers are having to learn to deal with it.

“Come along and be part of the discussion and learn how experienced farmers are adjusting to the new normal,” he said.

“This is not a technical seminar – it’s a farmer-led discussion focused on sharing practical knowledge and ideas.”

The event will be on Wednesday August 7, 1-4pm at the Waerenga-o-Kuri Hall on Tiniroto Rd.

“We’ll have refreshments and a light BBQ going at the conclusion.”

Register for the seminar through Mark Harris – Mark.Harris@beeflambnz.com.

“Registration is essential.”

The seminar will be repeated for Wairoa farmers the next day, August 8, 1-4pm at the Wairoa Golf Club.

Latest from New Zealand

