Paraplegic Harper Heta champions the stage in performing arts

Harper Heta, 12, champions the performing arts. She says the key to succeed in life is to not limit yourself. Photo / Josie Gritten

After a back-flip gone wrong at the age of 7, Harper Heta of Te Aupouri (12) sustained permanent injuries preventing her ability to walk again.

But for Harper, her passion to champion the performing arts has excelled more than ever, taking her from the lead in her school Kapa Haka to contemporary dance on the big stage.

"I've always had a passion for arts," she says.

Upon exploring her talents, Harper started hip hop dancing where she met paraplegic performer Rodney Bell who introduced her to the stage production Hurihuri.

It fuses hip hop and contemporary movement with traditional kapa haka, and is set to premiere at the Hamilton Gardens Festival next month, with Harper as one of the main performers.

"He [Bell] inspires me to learn more about dance and I really enjoy creating new ways of movement in my wheelchair."

Hurihuri which means to spin, rotate and unite, explores different outlooks from a cultural worldview, and uplifts people with disabilities.

The passion to pursue performing stemmed from Harper's love for kapa haka where she discovered untouched talents, something she knew was worth exploring further.

Kapa haka provided a strong sense of self and confidence, solidifying Harper's identity as a wahine Māori which has given her the confidence to push through her toughest challenges.

Inspired by kapa haka, Harper is able to channel her confidence in exploring other avenues of performing arts.

Hurihuri director Malia Johnston says Harper has "injected her own moves" into the production, showcasing her poi talents.

Johnston says she's been amazed at Harper's ability to comprehend a mature setting and has proven that she is ready for any challenge.

"She definitely has something strong to offer," Johnston says.

Harper describes Hurihuri as "educational, fun, and lots of hard work".

"I love to express myself through dance and I feel very honoured to support this [Māori] piece and to learn more about our culture from a different point of view."

But it doesn't stop there. Harper plans to ignite change by inspiring others whether they have disabilities or not.

"I do struggle with things but no more than your average person. I do life through positivity and good intentions so I can be happy."

"I want to inspire others and show them they can do anything in life and that they should never put-up barriers for themselves to succeed in life."