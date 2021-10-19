Paraparaumu man delighted with freedom-enhancing e-bike

Andrew Downes with his new e-bike.

Getting fatigued is the main thing Andrew Downes faces when he gets out and about.

But now, thanks to generous donations from two groups and some friends chipping in money, Andrew is the proud owner of an e-bike.

More importantly, the electric-powered two-wheeler helps negate some of his fatigue challenges.

Andrew, 49, of Paraparaumu, is a stroke survivor.

The life-changing incident for the former panel beater happened in 2016, when he was 43.

It started with some mini strokes and led to a main stroke, which damaged both sides of his brain.

"Mine was a one-in-100,000 stroke."

A tear in the inner layer of an artery wall led to the stroke — like what former cricketer Chris Cairns experienced recently.

Andrew was in hospital for a few days before being discharged home and facing a what-do-we-do-now moment with his wife.

Two salaries were reduced to one, they didn't get income support, but his life insurance helped soften the financial situation.

"I'm glad my mother made me do that [get life insurance] when I first started work."

The stroke left him vision impaired.

"I couldn't put a peg on a clothesline because I couldn't figure out how far away it was."

Nowadays, he uses a walking stick because he can't see to the bottom right side.

But the biggest challenge was, and still is, getting exhausted quickly.

Stuff we take for granted can leave Andrew feeling knackered and needing rest.

"I've basically got five bags of energy a day."

His first energy bag is taken up with the kids and getting them to school, then it's time for a rest before doing some housework or popping out for a coffee.

After that he has another rest, which lasts about an hour, more jobs around the house including prepping dinner, then rest, before cooking dinner and spending time with family.

Andrew, who is medically unable to work, likes to get out of the house when possible, but he has to be careful.

"If I walk too far the blood goes to my brain too fast and I start getting really dizzy."

And if he gets to a place, often fatigue will set in, making it hard to get home.

Andrew can't drive because his sight has been affected by the stroke and he doesn't like to rely on other people.

About a year ago a friend took him to a Levin store to inquire about a three-wheeler e-powered trike.

He was interested in an e-bike, which he felt would be a real boost to his independence.

He didn't have the funds to pay for an e-bike so tried to get money via the Disability Commission, but was unsuccessful.

Then he found out about the Moira Platts Trust, part of Stroke Central New Zealand, and available for stroke survivors who need assistance with various things.

He put in an application, which was successful, and given $1500.

The Rotary Club of Paraparaumu kindly gave him $500 and some friends generously gave him the rest, which enabled him to buy an e-bike worth $3200.

He got a two-wheel, low-level foldaway e-bike a week before the second lockdown.

"It is liberating and has given me a lot of freedom.

"I can at least go down to the shops and get stuff, whereas before it would knacker me too much.

"Now I can pedal down and then use the e-power to get me back home."

Andrew tries to get out of his e-bike on alternate days.

At this stage it's about building up his cycling confidence.

The furthest he has been is from his home in Kaitawa Cres to the Z petrol station in Kāpiti Rd.

He's been down Valley Rd a few times to the Kāpiti Golf Club.

"I would like to play golf again.

"The club has agreed to see how the bike goes on the course."

The e-bike has given a timely boost to an already positive attitude.

"I'm a happy man."