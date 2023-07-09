Paramedics treat person in ‘serious condition’ at South Island ice-swim tournament

St Bathans, a two-hour drive inland from Dunedin, is hosting the International Ice Swimming New Zealand Championships which kicked off on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services have been called to a South Island lake where a popular ice water swim tournament is concluding to treat a seriously injured person.

St John Ambulance has confirmed they were made aware of an incident at Blue Lake in the small town of St Bathans shortly after 10am this morning.

St Bathans, a two-hour drive inland from Dunedin, is currently hosting the International Ice Swimming New Zealand Championships which kicked off on Friday.

Paramedics arrived at Blue Lake and treated one person who was in a “serious condition”, a spokesperson for St John said.

A helicopter has been called as part of the response, along with a first response unit.

Police told the Herald it appears to be a medical event.

The International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) Aotearoa New Zealand National Open Water Champs sees contestants swim between 250m and 1000m freestyle in ice-cold lake waters.

Water temperature over the weekend hovered between 2°C and 3° C.

- With Otago Daily Times



