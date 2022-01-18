A helicopter has been sent to the Treble Cone ski field near Wānaka where a paraglider has been injured.
A St John spokesperson said they were called to the skifield at 12.06pm.
The helicopter was used to retrieve the paraglider who has been transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.
A police spokesperson said they are responding to an incident involving a paraglider.
"The circumstances around the event are not yet clear," a spokesperson said.
An ambulance is also in attendance.