Emergency services have rescued a paraglider who crashed into the side of Mount Maunganui this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emergency services have rescued a paraglider who crashed into the side of Mount Maunganui this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into the side of Mount Maunganui this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the Bay of Plenty mountain about 4.15pm after reports that a paraglider had crashed into bush.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they attended a “paragliding incident” on Mount Maunganui.

“Two ambulances and one operations manager attended alongside Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) and Surf Lifesaving NZ members.