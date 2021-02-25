Papatoetoe police shooting: Exasperated community leader's cry - 'there has to be hope'

A South Auckland community leader is left wondering what needs to happen for gun violence to be eradicated from his hard-hit suburb.

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina struggled to find the words to express his sadness and exasperation after a man lost his life in yet another shooting incident overnight.

An armed man was shot by police after a stand-off at a home in Avis Ave, Papatoetoe.

Police have revealed when he eventually came out of his home, he was brandishing his weapon at officers who shot him. Despite emergency surgery the man died in Middlemore Hospital.

Just 10 months ago another man was shot by police a few streets over after a machete rampage. Hitesh Lal smashed windows and doors of homes on Central Ave. He threatened to kill those inside before being shot by police.

Filipaina said he desperately wanted to see things revert to safety and peace, where people could be assured they would not be in harm's way.

"It's just getting to a point now where it seems to not stop. We start moving together and then something happens.

"When I heard about it honestly, without a word of a lie, I thought to myself there has to be hope because we cannot live the way things are going.

"I am forever going to keep that uppermost in my mind and the community. But heck, what do we do?"

While many had spoken about the rising tide of violence in the community and tried to put things in place, incidents with firearms seemed to keep happening.

While he didn't know the circumstances surrounding last night's shooting, it was nonetheless terrifying for neighbours in a residential area brimming with families to witness this level of violence.

"I'm at a point, and I know the community is too, how the heck do we end up seeing the light at the end of the tunnel?" he asked.



Following a spate of gang-related shootings in Ōtara he had managed to secure funding from the regional commissioner from the Ministry for Social Development for two youth workers who had just started on the field.

There were at least five gang-related shootings involving rival gangs the Killer Beez and Tribesmen in two days in and around Ōtara last November.



Filipaina said employing staff dedicated to the issue was a great development in trying to make a positive difference to neighbourhoods in his ward.

Last night he offered his support to the district police commander to use his platform to help the community and share messages where needed.

Police revealed the 34-year-old man was shot three times by police after he came out of his house brandishing a firearm. He survived the shooting but died in hospital.

He had earlier fired a shot through a neighbour's window just before 6pm.

Police today announced there would be increased patrols in the area to reassure the community.