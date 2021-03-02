Papatoetoe fatal police shooting: Man was on bail for sledgehammer bank robbery

Tangaru Noere Turia was shot dead by police last month. Photo/Supplied

The man shot dead by police last week was on bail awaiting sentencing for robbing a bank with a sledgehammer.

Tangaru Noere Turia, 34, died last Thursday night after police were called to Avis Ave, Papatoetoe after a shot was fired through a neighbour's window.

When police attended, Superintendent Jill Rogers said Turia came out of the house "brandishing" a shotgun. He was shot three times.

In the weeks before his death, Turia absconded from his court-ordered bail address while subject to electronically-monitored bail, according to Stuff.

Court documents showed Turia was one of three men charged with using a sledgehammer to smash their way into the Kiwi Bank at Manukau Westfield and robbing it of $6100 on February 20, 2020.

They were arrested and charged just over a week later and court documents show police found Turia carrying a 20-gauge shotgun cartridge when he was caught on March 4, 2020, Stuff reported.

While on bail after the robbery, Turia was arrested for entering a home in Botany Downs "with intent to commit an imprisonable offence" and faced charges for failing to report to his probation officer while serving a sentence of supervision for an unspecified offence.

Turia was a "501" deportee who was born in New Zealand but had lived in Australia since he was 6-months-old.

He was deported from Australia four years ago over what his mother described as a domestic violence incident.

The "501" scheme is named after the section of the Australian Immigration Act introduced in 2014 that allowed visas to be stripped from those considered to have disqualified themselves on "character" grounds.

It has resulted in a steady stream of those with New Zealand citizenship return even if their only connection was being born here.

A police spokeswoman last week told the Herald Turia was on "active charges at the time of the incident" but would not comment further because of the investigation into his death.

A critical incident investigation into the shooting was under way and the Independent Police Conduct Authority was notified.