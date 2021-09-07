Panmure stabbing: Man charged with murder over death

Police secure the scene of a homicide on Tripoli Road, Panmure last month. Photo / Michael Craig

Police secure the scene of a homicide on Tripoli Road, Panmure last month. Photo / Michael Craig

A man has been charged with murder over the stabbing of another man in Auckland.

Auckland police Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson said the 48-year-old was initially charged with common assault after police were called to an incident on Tripoli Rd, Panmure, on August 23.

John Tofu Ioane, aged 52, from Favona, was found dead at the scene.

The accused is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today to face the upgraded charge of murder as well as a separate assault charge, which allegedly relates to another individual in this matter.

Dozens of people on social media paid tribute to Ioane.

"His heart was for his children," one person wrote.

"From the outside looking in, we saw a man who loved his family and would do anything and everything for them," said another.