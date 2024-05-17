The Pāmu Apprenticeship Scheme combines practical on-farm experience, academic learning and life skills. Photo / Kara Tait Photography

Nine school leavers with a passion for farming will get to live and work on a farm near Taupō for two years as part of the Pāmu Apprenticeship Scheme.

Launching in January 2025 at Pāmu’s Aratiatia farm, the scheme combines practical on-farm experience, academic learning and life skills.

Apprentices can earn while they learn, gain work experience on Pāmu dairy and livestock farms, and work towards Level 3 and Level 4 NZ Certificates in Agriculture through Primary ITO.

As part of the programme, apprentices will live in shared housing, repurposed from existing farm infrastructure.

Bernadette Kelly, Pāmu’s chief of people, safety and reputation, said the state-owned enterprise – formerly Landcorp – was committed to growing and developing farmers.

The scheme was not only about training young farmers but about setting them up for the future.

“Leaving school and starting a new career is often daunting.

“We’ll make sure our rangatahi get the balance right between work and study, as well as ensuring they take care of themselves when living independently.”

This included essential life skills, such as shopping, meal preparation and paying bills, she said.

This pastoral care will be an important part of the programme, led by an apprenticeship scheme manager.

Chief executive Mark Leslie said the scheme represented Pāmu’s interest in growing the workforce of the food and fibre sector.

“Investment in the food and fibre workforce generates greater returns to the nation than any other investment.”

Agriculture was export-led with high productivity and a significant GDP contribution per worker, he said.

“With a small workforce compared to other sectors, it has an outsized impact.”

Students enrolled in agriculture courses across the Central North Island, Waikato and Bay of Plenty are eligible to apply.

Find out more about the scheme here.