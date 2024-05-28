Miss New Zealand 2024 contestants Meghan Kenney (left) and Palmerston North's Rovelyn Milford. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Rovelyn Milford has gone from having body image issues and hating public speaking to pageantry success and eagerness for a presenting career.

The Palmerston North 26-year-old came second in Miss New Zealand 2024, held in Auckland this month. The winner was Whangārei’s Samantha Poole.

It was a six-month journey to the Miss New Zealand final.

“It was incredibly draining, to say the least,” Milford said.

Milford flew to Auckland every Saturday for five months for catwalk training, coaching on presentation and public speaking, and rehearsals.

She had the furthest to travel of the 12 finalists and found the period stressful mentally, physically, emotionally and financially.

“I had to be very good with my scheduling as well as my time management and that was a bit of a challenge.”

Milford has two jobs - as a security officer and at a jewellery store.

She also had to sacrifice time with her friends and family but says they were supportive.

She entered her first pageant at 16, coming third in Miss Philippines-New Zealand. In 2016, she won the contest. The pageant gives girls the opportunity to learn about themselves and Filipino culture.

Born and raised in Palmerston North, Milford’s mother is from the Philippines and her dad is from Marton.

Milford said at 16 she was scared to speak up for herself and hated public speaking. Growing up, she experienced body image issues, depression and anxiety.

Pageantry has allowed her to heal but also empower herself and others.

In the Philippines, pageantry is considered a national sport, which is why many Filippino women and girls take care of their looks and how they communicate, she said.

Palmerston North's Rovelyn Milford (left) reacts as Samantha Poole is named Miss New Zealand 2024. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Milford said pageantry is about self-development. Make-up, pretty dresses and crowns are only part of it.

“Pageantry in this day and age is all about using your own voice and helping the community.”

It is about learning skills to build the future you want and pageantry gives her the gas and fire to interact with people.

Charity is the “heart and soul” of Miss New Zealand and this year contestants raised money for I Am Hope, which seeks to normalise mental health, and Brave, which raises awareness about sexual violence among youth in Aotearoa.

To raise money for the charities, Milford organised a runway show in Palmerston North and sought sponsorship to bungy jump off the Sky Tower and Auckland Harbour Bridge on the same day.

“For me, bungy jumping is a way to overcome fear. It’s a way to prove to oneself to overcome challenges and to create positivity in their own life.”

Entering pageants has taken Milford to South Korea, the Philippines and Egypt.

In 2022, she won Miss Kanorau New Zealand. Kanorau means diversity in te reo Māori.

Next year she will represent New Zealand at Miss Supranational.

Judith Lacy has been editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001, and this is her second role editing a community paper.