As Toto lashed out with the fence paling at the dogs, which were of unknown breed, Hunnie ran down the road.
But King ran onto the porch, where he was struck at least three more times before being taken inside.
The neighbour heard thumps from inside Toto’s house, accompanied by a “screaming puppy,” Judge Jonathan Krebs described at Toto’s sentencing in the Palmerston North Distrcit Court on two charges of willful ill-treatment of animalstoday.
“It’s clear from the material that the dogs were under a significant degree of pain,” Judge Krebs said.
“You heard their helpless screams and knew to take action, thank you.”
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.