“Times flies,” he said.

The rock ’n’ roll life is made easier when they are all genuine mates.

“We have a laugh. It’s our hobby. Some people play golf, we play music.”

They’re certainly not in it for the untold riches. After promoting a gig and paying for expenses, they’re lucky if they walk away with $50 each.

They were able to meet the $1500 cost of recording Vol. 3 after successfully applying for a Creative Communities grant through Palmerston North City Council.

The cover for the latest release from Palmerston North band Government Pest.

Vol. 3 is (funnily enough) the third album the band has made and follows a self-titled debut and a second album called Disengaged.

All three were recorded at local studio The Stomach and the band heaped praise on sound engineer Nigel Muchline for his work.

After completing the recording, Government Pest released Vol. 3 through all the usual online platforms on June 1, along with a video clip of the single Raising Hell.

They will mark the album release with a tour of the lower North Island that includes a gig at Snails in Palmerston North on September 7.

Also playing will be the new teenaged thrash-metalcore band Epidemic and arty-edgy Wellington rock band How to Human.

The show will start at 8pm with $15 door entry or $10 tickets available through undertheradar.co.nz.

Shaw also belonged to the Palmerston North-based music collective Slave Recordings, which worked to promote local bands and music.