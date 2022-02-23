Police in attendance at the incident where a vehicle has gone into the harbour off Westhaven Drive in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Two people have escaped from a submerged car in Auckland's Westhaven.

Police confirmed to the Herald they are in attendance at an incident where a vehicle has gone into the harbour off Westhaven Drive.

"The two occupants in the vehicle have been able to get out of the vehicle."

The spokesperson said the pair are being provided with medical assistance, but are reported to be in a stable condition.

The Police maritime unit is working to move the submerged vehicle over to the boat ramp at the marina so it can be removed from the water

A witness named Henry was driving along Westhaven Drive when he noticed a car in the harbor.

"Two guys were in the water and the car was half in the water floating and they pulled out one of the ladies," he said.

A few moments later, he said two men pulled out a second woman from the car.

The Police maritime unit is working to remove the submerged vehicle from the water. Photo / Dean Purcell

The witness said he noticed a broken rail to the side of the road indicating that the car may have smashed into it before going into the water.

"Maybe they put it in reverse instead of forward and it jumped into the water."

"The woman was feeling the shock and in pain, she was just yelling when the paramedics came they lifted her up but she was just crying."

The witnessed praised the two men who helped the pair out of the car.

- More to come