Emergency services were called to the scene just before 2pm. Photo / Darren Masters

Two people who were on one motorcycle have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Tuakau this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were alerted to the incident on Buckland Rd just before 2pm.

Two people have been taken to hospital. Photo / Darren Masters

The crash was between a car and a motorcycle, she said.

St John ambulance attended and treated two patients who were both taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

The pair were both on the one motorcycle, police confirmed.