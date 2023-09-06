Two people are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court after a police pursuit overnight. Photo / NZME

The driver of a vehicle reportedly rammed police three times before fleeing on foot during an overnight pursuit on the outskirts of Whangārei.

A 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman will appear in the Whangārei District Court to face charges related to the pursuit.

Whangārei Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom said around police identified a vehicle of interest at a Raumanga petrol station around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The vehicle’s registration linked to a person of interest who was wanted by police on a probation matter. The officers then called for back-up.

Nordstrom said as police approached the vehicle and signalled for it to remain stopped it left at speed narrowly missing an officer on foot at the time.

A pursuit was then authorised in which police followed the vehicle as it fled at speed on State Highway 1.

The driver attempted to evade the tailing officers by driving on the wrong side of the Loop Rd as it travelled towards Otaika Valley Rd, south of Whangārei.

Loop Rd, south of Whangārei, where an overnight pursuit played out. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nordstrom said at this point the vehicle braked heavily then reversed.

“The vehicle intentionally collided with a police vehicle before continuing to travel west through Maungatapere onto Mangakahia Road to Titoki.”

Once on Titoki Rd, the driver again slammed the brakes on before ramming and extensively damaging another police vehicle, Nordstrom said.

The pursuit continued with other police in tow.

However, Nordstrom said during which the vehicle turned around and drove directly at a pursuing police vehicle. The officer realising what was unfolding attempted to move out of the oncoming vehicle’s path.

“The vehicle collided with the side of the police unit,” Nordstrom said.

The offenders then abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but were stopped with the help of the police dog unit, Delta.

Nordstrom said four people were taken into custody.

The 31-year-old male driver faces multiple charges related to failing to stop, assault, and resisting police. He is due appear in the district court on Thursday.

The 29-year-old woman has been charged with driving in a dangerous manner and failing to stop, and is scheduled to appear at a later date.

Two other passengers taken into custody have since been released without charge.

Nordstrom said this was a positive outcome to a very risky situation.

“Those involved showed total disregard for the safety of the public and our staff with no sign of willingness to de-escalate the situation.

“It is incredibly lucky none of our officers or those involved were seriously harmed during the incident ...”

However, she said one officer was receiving support for a minor injury.

Nordstrom said police were unable to comment further as the matter is now before the court.