Pair avoid ‘absolutely tragic ending’ after driving off cliff

The car ended up on its roof after falling about 7m to the beach below. Photo / Otago Rescue Helicopters

Two men are “very lucky” to have escaped serious injury after their car plunged seven metres down a cliff near Kakanui last night.

Police said they were called about 9.30pm to the crash on Beach Rd, Kakanui, in the Waitaki District, north of Dunedin.

A Nissan Pulsar had driven off a grass lay-by over the 7m cliff onto the beach with the tide and seas just reaching the vehicle, police said.

The two men were stranded on the small gravel beach, surrounded by high cliffs.

Helicopters Otago chief executive Graeme Gale said the rescued pair were “very lucky”.

They could have had an “absolutely tragic ending”, but the rescue helicopter was able to get there very quickly.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash. Photo / Otago Rescue Helicopters

Low clouds, waves, cliffs and rocks made for a relatively complex rescue operation.

The helicopter crew had to use night vision goggles while a paramedic was winched down to rescue the car’s occupants.

Rescuers had a backup plan involving cliff rescue teams but it was not needed.

Oamaru Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said the men were aged in their early 20s and lived in Oamaru.

They were wet and cold but thankful for the assistance they received.

Woodbridge said police were investigating how the crash happened and asked that people take care near cliffs.

The driver of the car was transported to Oamaru Hospital with minor injuries and the passenger was checked and released without injury.