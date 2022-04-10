A stolen vehicle linked to the pair had fled police. Photo / NZME

Two people have been arrested for a string of burglaries across the Waikato, Coromandel, and Bay of Plenty.

The pair were arrested hiding in a stream in Kawerau early Sunday morning, police said today.

Earlier, a stolen vehicle linked to the pair had fled police.

Police set-up cordons and deployed road spikes and the vehicle was disabled as it travelled north on Tamarangi Drive and abandoned shortly afterwards, police said.

A police dog team tracked the offenders and they were found cold and wet, having attempted to hide in a stream.

The pair will appear in Whakatāne District Court today charged with multiple counts of burglary, aggravated assault and unlawfully taking vehicles.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the operation was a great example of proactive policing.

"The coordinated response of frontline officers, investigations and intelligence teams has led to a great result which has stopped these repeat offenders in their tracks.

"We hope this sends a clear message that police will not tolerate the kind of recidivist offending that some sectors of society seem to think is glamorous," Wilson said.

"These young men have caused significant damage and distress in the communities that they are part of. This is not something we think young people should aspire to or think is acceptable."

At the time of the arrest, the net had been tightening on the two men, who were running out of places to hide following the arrest of an associate.